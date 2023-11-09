3. Notice convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023 through video conferencing/other audio visual means to approve the matter as stated in point 2 above Pursuant to the Regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find attached herewith the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through Video conferencing or other Audio visual means. The notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is also uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.yogiinfraprojects.co.in/announcements.html. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/11/2023) We wish to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company was held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 12:00 noon (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated May 5, 2020 and January 13, 2021 read with circular dated May 12, 2020 and January 15, 2021 issued by SEBI and the business(es) mentioned in the Notice convening the EGM were transacted. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, marked as Annexure. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. In accordance with the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, please find enclosed the voting results and Scrutinizers Report on the resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, December 7, 2023 for your information and records. A copy of the same is also being placed on the website of the Company Secretaries in Practice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2023)