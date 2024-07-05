iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ESAF SFB Reports 33% Surge in deposits

5 Jul 2024 , 04:44 PM

ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) reported a 33.41% increase in total deposits, reaching ₹20,887 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹15,656 Crore in Q1 FY24.

Shares of ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) has witnessed a 23% dip in the last one year, and 22% dip since the beginning of this year.

On a sequential basis, total deposits grew 5.13% from ₹19,868 Crore as of March 31, 2024. Gross advances surged 30.04% to ₹18,783 Crore as of June 30, 2024, compared to ₹14,444 Crore on June 30, 2023. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, gross advances rose slightly from ₹18,772 Crore as of March 31, 2024.

CASA (Current Account Savings Account) stood at ₹4,927 Crore as of June 30, 2024, marking a 72.75% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 9.44% QoQ rise. The CASA ratio improved to 23.59% as of June 30, 2024, from 18.22% on June 30, 2023, and 22.66% on March 31, 2024.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio increased to 6.61% as of June 30, 2024, from 1.65% on June 30, 2023. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio rose to 3.22% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 0.81% on June 30, 2023.

The bank’s distribution network included 755 branches and 628 ATMs as of June 30, 2024.

ESAF SFB focuses on expanding banking services to unbanked and underbanked areas, while maintaining a presence in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas.

The bank reported a standalone profit of ₹43.35 Crore in Q4 FY24, down 57.2% from ₹101.38 Crore in Q4 FY23. Total income rose 32.7% to ₹1,151.84 Crore in Q4 FY24, compared to ₹867.82 Crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

 

Related Tags

  • ESAF Small Finance Bank
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.