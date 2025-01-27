iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Govt May Adopt New Funding Models for Disasters & Infrastructure

27 Jan 2025 , 10:30 AM

According to a State Bank of India research, the Union government may unveil creative initiatives to support infrastructure, agriculture, MSMEs, and other vital sectors in its upcoming Budget 2025.

Alternative funding sources, focused production-linked incentive (PLI) programs, and tactics to improve India’s green economy and disaster management are a few examples of these actions.

It stated that the “Government may introduce alternate sources of funding to infrastructure projects, which are generally cheaper than loan markets for better rated borrowers like Tax Free Bonds, Tax Paid Bonds, etc.” This strategy might increase infrastructure development and reduce finance costs.

The research recommended the establishment of an omnibus Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Agri & Allied Sectors (CGFTAAS) in the agricultural sector. By guaranteeing coverage for new agricultural loans, such as Agri Value Chain Financing (AVCF), this would serve as a credit accelerator.

To increase the sector’s efficiency, it also suggested putting the 2021 report on the agricultural value chain into practice.

The definition of Priority Sector Lending (PSL) may vary for the housing industry. A change from the 2018 criteria, projects costing Rs 65 lakh in six metro areas and Rs 50 lakh in other areas may now be considered affordable housing under PSL.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Budget 2025
  • economy
  • India
  • State Bank of India
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.