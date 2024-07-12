iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Mutual Funds Pour ₹42,000 Crore into HDFC Bank in H1 2024

12 Jul 2024 , 02:16 PM

Mutual funds purchased HDFC Bank shares worth over ₹42,000 Crore in the first half of 2024, while foreign investors slightly reduced their exposure to India’s largest bank by market capitalization. 

In June alone, mutual funds acquired 4.09 Crore HDFC Bank shares valued at ₹6,887 Crore, marking the sixth consecutive month of significant buying. Previous monthly acquisitions include ₹7,600 Crore in May, ₹1,886 Crore in April, ₹4,600 Crore in March, ₹8,432 Crore in February, and ₹12,884 Crore in January.

ICICI Prudential MF led individual schemes with purchases totaling around ₹10,750 Crore, followed by Quant Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund at approximately ₹7,754 Crore and ₹5,683 Crore, respectively. Significant buyers also included Kotak MF and Nippon India MF, acquiring shares worth ₹4,917 Crore and ₹4,765 Crore, respectively.

On the selling side, Canara Robeco MF was the largest seller, disposing of shares worth ₹790 Crore, followed by HSBC MF and Baroda BNP Paribas MF, which sold shares worth around ₹524 Crore and ₹155 Crore, respectively.

Mutual funds had purchased HDFC Bank shares worth over ₹70,000 Crore in 2023, compared to ₹23,800 Crore in 2022 and ₹11,768 Crore in 2021.

As of the June 2024 quarter, foreign ownership in HDFC Bank stood at 54.83%, slightly below MSCI’s 55.5% threshold for a weightage increase. This leaves a ‘foreign room’ of over 25% in the stock, crucial for its inclusion at full market-cap weight.

HDFC Bank holds a 3.8% weight in the MSCI EM index, with potential for inflows following MSCI’s decision expected on August 13. 

HDFC Bank’s management policy of not providing guidance amid macro uncertainties has drawn mixed reactions but is viewed favorably. In FY24, the bank reported a lower NIM of 3.4%, with a credit deposit ratio at 105%. 

 

Related Tags

  • HDFC Bank
  • Market Capitalization
  • mutual funds
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.