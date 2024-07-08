iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RBI alerts microfinance lenders amid Bihar, UP loan surge

8 Jul 2024 , 03:32 PM

The central bank has advised microfinance lenders to reduce loan disbursements in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as a precautionary measure. These two states constitute 25.3% of total microfinance loans, primarily serving low-income women borrowers with unsecured loans.

Bihar and UP have seen significant growth in assets under management for microfinance institutions since 2019. The advice to lenders, including banks and non-banks focusing on MFI loans, is in response to signs of market overheating, particularly evident in the March quarter.

According to CRIF Highmark’s recent report for March 2024, in Bihar, 10.1% of borrowers availed loans from three lenders, and 8.7% from four or more lenders. In UP, these figures were 7.7% and 6.6%, respectively, compared to the All-India averages of 7.8% and 6.4%.

The rapid growth in Bihar and UP prompted regulatory caution, especially given Bihar’s rapid market expansion in recent years. Industry insiders suggest Bihar has become highly competitive, with few untapped areas left for lending.

Concerns about credit penetration in these states, which are relatively new to regulated microfinance lending, echo past crises like Andhra Pradesh in 2010.

Industry associations like MFIN have raised concerns about a potential bubble in Bihar, emphasizing the need for cautious growth strategies. While UP still offers some growth opportunities, Bihar is seen as reaching saturation in microfinance lending markets.

Related Tags

  • microfinance lenders
  • RBI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.