Budget 2024 Expectations: Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder and CEO, MobiKwik

The Government of India (GoI), regulators, and fintech firms can unlock India’s digital financial revolution through a conducive regulatory framework, enhanced public-private partnerships, and advanced technologies like AI and blockchain. The Union Budget 2024-25 can support this growth with clearer regulations, tax exemptions, and lower capital costs, boosting profitability. A lot needs to be done to bring the underbanked into the financial mainstream, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond, where the penetration of fintech products and solutions remains low. We expect the upcoming budget to unlock new opportunities, enabling access to financial products through partnerships between large public sector banks and fintechs.