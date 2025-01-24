iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Budget 2025 Expectations: FM may announce special fund to support MFIs

24 Jan 2025 , 10:24 AM

The government may introduce a new fund to provide equity support to the sector in FY26. This is majorly aimed at stimulating the growth of micro-finance sector and increasing the market players in sector. According to reports, ‘small and mid-sized’ microfinance institutions (MFIs) would benefit majorly from this fund, as these are expected to play a crucial role in extending collateral-free credit to low-income households.

In 2013, the Centre had created a India micro-finance equity fund (IMEF), having a corpus of ₹100 Crore under the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Though the purpose of IMEF is to provide equity to smaller MFIs and help them to maintain growth and scaling up.

As per the sources, the new fund would be introduced with much relaxed restrictions. The fund may either be managed by any development financial institution like SIDBI or NABARD. However, sources also indicate that a separate fund may also be created for smooth transmission of funds.

MFIs provide small value loans to underserved populations in the country, along with providing banking services. Presently, India has more than 200 MFIs and about 80% of them are either small or mid-sized category.

In India, MFIs are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through (NBFC-MFIs) framework, introduced in July, 2014. The outstanding combined loan of MFIs stood at around ₹1.7 Lakh Crore as on March 31st, 2024.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Budget 2025
  • Budget 2025 Expectations
  • Budget 2025 News
  • Budget 2025 Speech
  • Budget 2025 Updates
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • union budget 2025
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Budget 2025: Top Insurance Sector Expectations

Budget 2025: Top Insurance Sector Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|10:27 AM
Budget 2025 Expectations: FM may announce special fund to support MFIs

Budget 2025 Expectations: FM may announce special fund to support MFIs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|10:24 AM
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q3 net profit zooms ~3%

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q3 net profit zooms ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|10:23 AM
Dollar Weakens, Yen Braces for BOJ Move

Dollar Weakens, Yen Braces for BOJ Move

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|10:14 AM
Gold Streak: Fourth Week of Gains Likely

Gold Streak: Fourth Week of Gains Likely

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.