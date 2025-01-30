iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Budget 2025 Expectations: Railway Budget

30 Jan 2025 , 10:33 AM

The upcoming Union Budget 2025 is scheduled to be delivered on 1st February 2025, with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expected to lay strong focus on the Railway Sector. The government is dedicated to modernise Indian Railways with a higher allocation of capital expenditure. 

In the Union Budget 2024 presented in July 2024, the government has allocated the highest-ever expenditure of ₹2,62,200 Crore. 

Experts predict that this trend may continue in this year’s budget as well, with high-speed rail projects, expansion of Vande Bharat trains, and station redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Scheme on the top of list.

These initiatives are directed at modernising infrastructure, improving passenger convenience, and putting Railways sector at the forefront of economic growth and activity.

On the freight side, there is an increased focus on boosting funding for designated freight corridors (DFCs) to increase efficiency and support India’s growing logistics sector. The government is also anticipated to prioritize decarbonization, transferring freight movement from road to rail to achieve a 40% modal share by 2030.

Even though the Indian Railways sector has ambitious plans, it continues to be stuck in poor operational ratios. The Union Budget 2024 had an operating ratio of 98.22%, which only slightly improved from the revised estimate of 98.65% in 2023-24.

Therefore, following are the key things that could be considered in future:

  1. Balancing passenger and freight services
  2. Optimisation of Workforce costs.
  3. Applying measures to improve operational efficiency.
  4. Expansion of Public-Private Partnerships

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Budget 2025
  • Budget 2025 Expectations
  • Budget 2025 News
  • Budget 2025 Railway
  • Budget 2025 Updates
  • Finance Minister Budget speech
  • Railway Budget
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.