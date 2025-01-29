iifl-logo-icon 1
Budget 2025: FM may announce big plans to boost Indian Infrastructure

29 Jan 2025 , 10:30 AM

In the last Union Budget, the government allocated ₹11.1 Lakh Crore towards development of the infrastructure, boosting growth in the sector. To keep up with this momentum, experts anticipate an additional 30% increase in infrastructure budget to ₹18 Lakh Crore in the upcoming budget. This growth would be crucial in moving closer to the World Bank’s projection of requiring $840 Billion, an approximate amount of $55 Billion over a period of next 15 years to meet India’s rapidly increasing urban population’s demand.

The previous budget prioritized sustainable urban development, with notable initiatives such as sewage waste management and treatment projects in more than 100 cities.

Therefore, experts are hoping from the government to continue focusing on the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). The said mission plays a vital role in improving the quality of life for the underprivileged by providing necessary civic amenities such as sewage, water supply, and urban transport. The ₹8,000 Crore spent in the previous budget was a step in the right direction, and we expect increased allocations this year.

Additionally, the government should also explore partnerships that fuel sustainable infrastructure projects. This may be along with incentives for use of eco-friendly construction materials. 

Experts also advise implementing a sustainability rating mechanism to evaluate infrastructure projects’ long-term environmental impact and viability.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

