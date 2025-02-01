Budget 2025: Key announcements for Education, Healthcare, and Infra

In the Union Budget 2025, the Finance Minister has made following key announcements for Education, Healthcare, and Infrastructure sectors:

All government secondary schools and primary healthcare centers will have access to broadband connectivity.

Five National Centers of Excellence for Skills will be developed to improve vocational training.

The government will provide additional infra to 5 IITs set up after 2014.

It also announced to set up Three Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education, the allocated outlay is ₹ 500 Crore.

Within three years, day-care centres will be established in every district, with 200 centres lined up to be opened in 2025-26.

Each infrastructure-related ministry will develop a three-year plan for implementation using Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

In an aim to boost water supply infrastructure, MoUs will be signed with the states.

It is also planning to launch a social scheme for gig workers, providing E-shram portal registration and insurance.

An urban challenge fund will be established with a ₹ 1 Lakh Crore investment.

