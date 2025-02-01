iifl-logo-icon 1
Budget 2025: Key announcements for Education, Healthcare, and Infra

1 Feb 2025 , 01:15 PM

In the Union Budget 2025, the Finance Minister has made following key announcements for Education, Healthcare, and Infrastructure sectors:

 

  • All government secondary schools and primary healthcare centers will have access to broadband connectivity.
  • Five National Centers of Excellence for Skills will be developed to improve vocational training.
  • The government will provide additional infra to 5 IITs set up after 2014.
  • It also announced to set up Three Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education, the allocated outlay is 500 Crore.
  • Within three years, day-care centres will be established in every district, with 200 centres lined up to be opened in 2025-26.
  • Each infrastructure-related ministry will develop a three-year plan for implementation using Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
  • In an aim to boost water supply infrastructure, MoUs will be signed with the states.
  • It is also planning to launch a social scheme for gig workers, providing E-shram portal registration and insurance.
  • An urban challenge fund will be established with a 1 Lakh Crore investment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

