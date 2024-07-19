iifl-logo

Budget Expectations FY24-25: Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics Ltd

19 Jul 2024 , 12:24 PM

As we look ahead to the upcoming Union Budget, there is a renewed sense of anticipation and optimism within the logistics sector. Building on the interim budget’s foundation, we foresee this budget to significantly boost infrastructure investments, particularly in multi-modal transport and advanced warehousing. We expect a continued emphasis on green energy and strong EV infrastructure, accelerating our journey towards green logistics. Focus on automation and digitization across the logistics value chain will be crucial to achieving higher efficiencies and reduced costs.

Additionally, expediting the National Logistics Policy and projects like ONDC, ULIP and Direct freight corridor is essential for creating a unified logistics ecosystem. Addressing skill development in the sector is vital to meet the demands of modern logistics. Establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework to support the gig economy and formalize last-mile delivery employment should remain a priority in budget allocation. These initiatives will help establish a fair, inclusive, and innovative logistics landscape.

At Mahindra Logistics, we are committed to build futuristic supply chains by connecting India through our nationwide network of Integrated logistics solutions ensuring tech enabled and reliable deliveries across the country.

