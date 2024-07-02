iifl-logo

Budget 2024 Expectations: Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance Limited

2 Jul 2024 , 01:10 PM

We are very confident that the government will continue to focus on infrastructure, as they aim to make manufacturing in India more affordable and globally competitive. Logistics play a crucial role in this, and improvements in logistics are likely to provide India with a significant advantage on the international stage. Consequently, the government is expected to continue investing in infrastructure.

Additionally, this time, the government will likely focus on rural infrastructure, as it enhances the rural market’s access to urban areas, leading to better economic realization for the rural economy. The combined focus on both urban and rural infrastructure is expected to drive better growth. A rapidly growing rural market will offer better economies of scale for rural manufacturing and agriculture, while the urban industrial and manufacturing sectors will gain greater opportunities in the international market. Hence, we anticipate that the government will maintain its focus on these two areas.

