Budget Reaction 2024-25: Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, MobiKwik

India’s visionary Budget 2024 has resonated positively with the masses, focusing on employment, skilling, and MSMEs, thereby laying a strong foundation for the next five years. By introducing a new credit guarantee scheme to offer term loans to MSMEs and raising MUDRA loan limits, the budget aims to support and strengthen the MSME ecosystem. Additionally, eliminating the angel tax will help build a healthier startup ecosystem with higher access to capital and a lesser burden on investors. The long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) scheme, with its increased exemption limit to Rs 1.25 lakh, will offer investors the opportunity to earn higher tax-free gains, promoting greater investment participation and enhancing overall tax efficiency. With this move, the startup industry will witness more innovation and development across different sectors, showcasing India as a global powerhouse in the startup ecosystem. Furthermore, the government’s emphasis on youth with job creation and skilling programs will boost India’s economic growth. Overall, the union budget underscores a strategic approach towards long-term economic resilience and innovation.