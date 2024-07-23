iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Budget Reaction 2024-25: Gregory Goba Ble, Managing Director, UPS in India

23 Jul 2024 , 03:33 PM

The Union Budget unveiled recently is a monumental stride towards positioning India as a global logistics powerhouse. It aligns seamlessly with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and lays a solid foundation for India’s future growth. This budget has hit all the right notes – focusing on infrastructure development, leveraging technology & supporting MSMEs including traditional artisans through innovative measures such as e-commerce export hubs.

We commend the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, particularly the announcement of new economic corridors. These initiatives, along with strategic investments in roadways and airports, are poised to streamline logistics operations, reduce costs and enhance connectivity across key regions.

The budget’s focus on MSMEs is particularly encouraging. The provision of no-collateral term loans for manufacturing MSMEs, coupled with expanded MUDRA loan limits and the new credit guarantee scheme will provide much-needed access to working capital to MSMEs. This will empower them to embrace technology and compete globally.

We also applaud the government’s vision in leveraging technology through initiatives like an integrated tech platform for IBC and developing Digital Public Infrastructure. These measures are set to enhance transparency, efficiency & ease of doing business in the logistics sector.

It’s also noteworthy that TDS rates have been reduced from 1% to 0.1% for e-commerce operators – this move simplifies operations while promoting growth within this rapidly expanding segment!

Lastly but importantly – lower customs duties on crucial healthcare equipment & medicines demonstrate strong commitment towards improving healthcare infrastructure via efficient logistics.

This budget, with its emphasis on infrastructure, technology, and support for MSMEs, charts a clear path towards a more robust, efficient, and globally competitive logistics landscape in India.

 

Related Tags

  • Budget Reaction 2024-25
  • Gregory Goba Ble
  • Managing Director
  • UPS in India
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.