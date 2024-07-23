Budget Reaction 2024-25: Raju Kapoor, Director, Industry & Public Affairs, FMC India

The government has presented a forward-looking and growth-oriented budget that rightly prioritizes the transformation of Indian agriculture. The comprehensive review of agricultural research focusing on productivity and climate resilience is a much-needed step. We are also encouraged by the government’s commitment to involve the private sector and domain experts to further enhance this endeavor, fostering a collaborative approach towards agricultural innovation and building a larger innovation ecosystem.

The introduction of 109 new high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties of 32 field and horticultural crops further showcases the government’s dedication to providing farmers with the support they need to thrive in the changing environment. Similar efforts are needed to make the expedited availability of modern agricultural inputs to enhance productivity. The digital public infrastructure for agriculture in partnership with States, integrating 6 crore farmers and their land into a digital registry will increase transparency and also democratize access to digital services. This will lay a strong foundation for precision agriculture. The government’s vision of developing vegetable production closer to consumption centers and promoting FPOs, cooperatives, and startups for efficient supply chains is likely to benefit both farmers and consumers. It is encouraging to see the government’s increased focus on ease of doing business with Jan Vishwas bill 2.0 which will strengthen FDI in agriculture and also help in modernizing the agriculture sector with technology and R&D. Further decriminalisation of minor offences may be ensured even in the Insecticides Act 1968. The initiative to open 1000 ITIs is a timely initiative. Relevant centres of ITIs must start drone pilot training and maintenance as an option to feed the skillset needed to grow the drone led agricultural economy.

Overall, this budget has laid a strong foundation for a more resilient, productive, and sustainable agricultural sector in the country. We remain committed to partnering with the government in its endeavor to transform Indian agriculture and improve farmer livelihoods and the country’s food security