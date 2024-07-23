Budget Reaction 2024-25: Subahoo Chordia, Head - Real Assets Strategy, Edelweiss Alternatives

23 Jul 2024 , 04:35 PM
The government has maintained its allocation towards the infrastructure sector at INR 11+ lakh crores (i.e. 3.4% of GDP) and an additional interest-free loan of INR 1.5 lakh crores to States will be a booster for the infrastructure segment. The budget has lent further emphasis to multiple infrastructure segments towards the development of roads, airports etc. Further, industrial parks, to service 100+ cities and the development of 12 specific industrial parks under national schemes is envisaged.
