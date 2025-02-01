iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana to Boost Agriculture

1 Feb 2025 , 11:25 AM

  • 1.7 Crore Farmers to Benefit – The scheme aims to support farmers in districts with low agricultural productivity.
  • Focus on Edible Oils & Pulses – A six-year national mission will drive self-reliance in edible oils and pulses.
  • Tur, Urad, Masur Procurement – Central agencies will procure pulses for the next four years to stabilize prices and boost production.
  • Makhana Board in Bihar – A dedicated board will be set up to enhance processing and value addition for makhana farming.
  • High-Yield Seed Mission – The initiative will introduce high-yielding seed varieties to improve farm output.
  • Support for Farmers – Crop diversification, better irrigation, and improved credit access will uplift 1.7 crore farmers.
  • Post-Harvest Support – The plan includes better storage facilities and enhanced procurement through Nafed and NCCF.
  • A new Mission for Cotton Productivity will focus on enhancing Extra Long Staple (ELS) cotton varieties.
  • The initiative aims to improve cotton quality and boost production.

Agri stocks rallied up to 9% after the Finance Minister introduced key measures in Union Budget 2025 to support farmers. The government announced steps to boost crop diversification, irrigation, and credit availability. A six-year mission was unveiled to achieve self-reliance in pulses.

The Kisan Credit Card loan limit was raised to ₹5 lakh to provide more financial support. Agri stocks like Kaveri Seeds, Jain Irrigation, Mangalam Seeds, JK Agri Genetics, Nath Bio-Genes, Dhanuka Agritech, and ShreeOswal Seeds gained 2-9% after the announcement.

The Finance Minister also highlighted reforms in taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power, and regulations.

Related Tags

  • Agriculture
  • Budget 2025
  • Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana
