Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana to Boost Agriculture

Agri stocks rallied up to 9% after the Finance Minister introduced key measures in Union Budget 2025 to support farmers. The government announced steps to boost crop diversification, irrigation, and credit availability. A six-year mission was unveiled to achieve self-reliance in pulses.
The Kisan Credit Card loan limit was raised to ₹5 lakh to provide more financial support. Agri stocks like Kaveri Seeds, Jain Irrigation, Mangalam Seeds, JK Agri Genetics, Nath Bio-Genes, Dhanuka Agritech, and ShreeOswal Seeds gained 2-9% after the announcement.
The Finance Minister also highlighted reforms in taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power, and regulations.
