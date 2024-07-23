Finance Minister Sitharaman has introduced a scheme providing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of up to ₹15,000 per month for first-time employees, with an eligibility limit of ₹1 lakh per month. The initiative aims to benefit 2.1 million youth.
Additionally, the scheme focuses on job creation in the manufacturing sector, offering incentives linked to EPFO contributions. This is expected to support 3 million youth entering the job market, along with their employers.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.