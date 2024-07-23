Finance Minister Sitharaman has introduced a scheme providing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of up to ₹15,000 per month for first-time employees, with an eligibility limit of ₹1 lakh per month. The initiative aims to benefit 2.1 million youth.

Additionally, the scheme focuses on job creation in the manufacturing sector, offering incentives linked to EPFO contributions. This is expected to support 3 million youth entering the job market, along with their employers.