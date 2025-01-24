Pre-Budget Expectations: Gregory Goba Ble, Head of UPS India & Director, MOVIN Express

Investments in the logistics sector can support India’s trade goals, enhance economic efficiency and encourage MSMEs to scale-up.

To further strengthen India’s position in global markets, achieve the objective of the National Logistics policy, and reach the export target of US$2 trillion by 2030, the thrust should be to simplify export compliance procedures and reduce regulatory cost for logistics players.

We hope to see measures to expedite e-commerce clearances and simplify cross-border online transactions. There needs to be increased budget allocation for the healthcare sector, which relies heavily on a robust and integrated logistics network. This will ensure efficient delivery of medical supplies and increase the sector’s overall effectiveness to cater to pharmaceutical and patient requirements.

In the earlier budgets, the Government has announced programs and initiatives to support MSMEs and we expect that to continue. We hope MSMEs, especially in the tier 2-3 cities, are further empowered with capital and technology adoption for them to compete in global markets.