iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Pre-Budget Expectations: Hari Somalraju ( MD & CEO , SYSTRA INDIA )

27 Jan 2025 , 09:43 PM

Currently, India is in a transitional phase in the urban transportation segment, and the Union Budget 2025 would go a long way in defining its future. India currently has the third largest metro network in the world with over 1,000 kilometers of network across 23 cities and it aims to be second largest network with another 1,000 km in pipeline. It is crucial to implement transit-oriented development, which allows the reduction of traffic congestion by 30% and the increase in property values near transit stations by 20%. Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor as well as expansions like Delhi Metro Phase IV demonstrate the government’s commitment to effective urbanisation and mobility solutions.

In the railway infrastructure, there are expected plans and investments in high speed rails, new types of freight transport, renewable energy project plans and modernization of stations. Implementing the Kavach anti-collision system and using AI and IoT on expanding them will improve safety and functionality. Furthermore, capacity building initiatives for PPP and terminal redevelopment by private players will complement the ecosystem.

The next budget is set to be a historical one for the metro and railway sectors particularly focusing on safety, technology, and sustainability. At SYSTRA India, we stand ready to support these initiatives to enable the paradigm shift in India’s transport system for the better to meet the requirements of the future.

Related Tags

  • Hari Somalraju
  • MD & CEO
  • SYSTRA INDIA )
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.