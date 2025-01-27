iifl-logo-icon 1
Pre-Budget Expectations: HP Singh, CMD, Satin Creditcare

27 Jan 2025 , 09:41 PM

As we prepare for the Union Budget 2025–26 and in light of the recent challenges faced by the sector, we hope the government will extend support through dedicated funding windows and a robust credit guarantee mechanism, particularly as borrowing costs continue to rise. We also anticipate the introduction of more women entrepreneur-focused schemes to foster entrepreneurship among women, enabling them to establish and scale businesses that can drive economic stability and uplift rural communities. To further strengthen financial inclusion at the grassroots, the government can enhance digital infrastructure to improve access to financial services in underserved areas, roll out nationwide financial literacy programs, and promote inclusive policies to ensure equitable opportunities for marginalized communities.

