Pre-Budget Expectations: Manish Mehan, CEO and MD, TK Elevator India

As the Union Budget– 2025 approaches, the Indian real estate industry is eagerly anticipating key measures to revive affordable housing, streamline regulatory processes, and stimulate market demand. Among the primary expectations are enhanced tax reliefs, increased funding, and the long-awaited grant of industry status to real estate. With the sector contributing nearly 7% to India’s GDP, these initiatives are expected to not only strengthen the real estate industry but also fuel the growth of allied sectors, such as the elevator industry, and significantly support the nation’s broader economic development.