iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Pre-Budget Expectations: Nishith Maheshwari Head, Digital Business Loans, InCred Finance

24 Jan 2025 , 10:57 AM

The MSME sector, the backbone of India’s economy, requires a strong push toward innovation and technological adoption. Simplifying interstate and export logistics compliance is critical to enabling seamless commerce. Expanding the scope of credit guarantee schemes will enhance access to funding for startups and export-focused MSMEs, fostering growth across the sector. To accelerate the adoption of EV charging infrastructure, tax benefits should be extended to hotels, malls, parking facilities, and other establishments that provide public EV charging stations.

Budget 2025 should prioritize the formalization of MSMEs by simplifying tax and compliance processes, encouraging more businesses to integrate into the formal economy. Streamlining complex filing requirements is essential to reducing operational costs and enabling MSMEs to scale effectively.

Related Tags

  • Digital Business Loans
  • InCred Finance
  • Nishith Maheshwari Head
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Solar Industries' arm Commits ₹12,700 Crore for Nagpur Defence and Aerospace Hub

Solar Industries' arm Commits ₹12,700 Crore for Nagpur Defence and Aerospace Hub

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:28 PM
Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:17 PM
Pre-Budget Expectations: George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

Pre-Budget Expectations: George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:06 PM
Syngene Reports 18% Profit Surge in Q3, Revenue Up 10.6%

Syngene Reports 18% Profit Surge in Q3, Revenue Up 10.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.