iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Pre-Budget Expectations: Sanjiv Kanwar, Managing Director, Yara South Asia

24 Jan 2025 , 10:43 AM

As we anticipate the forthcoming budget, it is important to acknowledge the progress made in the agriculture sector over the past year. The government’s recent initiatives to enhance farmer welfare, including improved credit and insurance schemes, have been commendable steps in the right direction. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities to further strengthen the sustainability of Indian agriculture. Key areas include increased investment in yield improvement programs, support for seed ecosystem, and accelerated adoption of digital agriculture. Empowering Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and implementing a balanced approach to fertilizer subsidy reform will also be crucial. Additionally, policy support for sustainable fertilizer use and faster introduction of new innovative products/ molecules will align well with the industry’s focus on environmental stewardship. We are confident that a forward-thinking budget will empower our farmers and pave the way for a resilient and prosperous agricultural future.

Related Tags

  • Managing Director
  • Sanjiv Kanwar
  • Yara South Asia
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Solar Industries' arm Commits ₹12,700 Crore for Nagpur Defence and Aerospace Hub

Solar Industries' arm Commits ₹12,700 Crore for Nagpur Defence and Aerospace Hub

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on January 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:28 PM
Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:17 PM
Pre-Budget Expectations: George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

Pre-Budget Expectations: George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|01:06 PM
Syngene Reports 18% Profit Surge in Q3, Revenue Up 10.6%

Syngene Reports 18% Profit Surge in Q3, Revenue Up 10.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.