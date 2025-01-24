Pre-Budget Expectations: Sanjiv Kanwar, Managing Director, Yara South Asia

As we anticipate the forthcoming budget, it is important to acknowledge the progress made in the agriculture sector over the past year. The government’s recent initiatives to enhance farmer welfare, including improved credit and insurance schemes, have been commendable steps in the right direction. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities to further strengthen the sustainability of Indian agriculture. Key areas include increased investment in yield improvement programs, support for seed ecosystem, and accelerated adoption of digital agriculture. Empowering Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and implementing a balanced approach to fertilizer subsidy reform will also be crucial. Additionally, policy support for sustainable fertilizer use and faster introduction of new innovative products/ molecules will align well with the industry’s focus on environmental stewardship. We are confident that a forward-thinking budget will empower our farmers and pave the way for a resilient and prosperous agricultural future.