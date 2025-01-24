iifl-logo-icon 1
Pre-Budget Expectations: Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance Limited

24 Jan 2025 , 11:07 AM

We anticipate that the upcoming Union Budget will prioritize infrastructure spending, which will significantly benefit our lending segments, particularly small businesses, contractors, and transporters. This focus on infrastructure is expected to lead to a surge in demand for steel, cement, and other materials, further driving demand in vehicle finance and other sectors reliant on bulk materials. This will not only boost economic activity but also create substantial employment opportunities, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. We foresee new vehicle sales growth in Q4 to be in double digits year-on-year, as we expect government spending on infrastructure to be much higher than previous quarters.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.