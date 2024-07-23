Union Budget 2024 presented live by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government. It is also her 7th consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament

FM Nirmala Sitharaman says that Budget 2024 will focus on jobs, skilling, youth, agriculture and poor. FM Sitharaman says 1 crore farmers will be initiated into natural farming over the next few years. The government will also look to strengthen production, storage, and marketing for self-reliance in pulses and oilseeds.

She also speaks of 5 schemes to facilitate employment, including skilling for 4.1 crore youth with an allocation of 2 lakh crore. An allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling has been made.