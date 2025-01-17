iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Green Expands Renewable Capacity to 11,666 MW with Gujarat Wind Project

17 Jan 2025 , 02:40 PM

Adani Green Energy Ltd is India’s largest renewable energy firm, which won the highest total renewable energy capacity at 11,666.1 MW. This was after commissioning its 57.2 MW wind power plant in Khavda, Gujarat on January 14, 2025. The undertaking was by its subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd, under the umbrella of AGEL as part of a wider wind-solar hybrid initiative. Once all clearances were received, the plant was commissioned on 14 January 2025 and started power generation from 15 January.

The growth of the company in the financial front also has been noticed as AGEL reported a net profit growth of 38.8% in Q2 FY25 at ₹515 crore compared with Q2 FY24 ₹371 crore. The company revenue has risen 27.6% at ₹3,055 crore for Q2 FY25 from ₹2,220 crore for Q2 FY24.Operating profit or EBITDA has risen 24.8% to ₹2,272 crore while EBITDA margin has shrunk a bit to 74.4% from 82% last year.

The capacity utilization factor at the solar portfolio was 23.9% with 99.4% plant availability. The wind portfolio achieved a CUF of 35.7% with 95% availability. The hybrid portfolio fared better at 42.9% CUF, driven by 99.6% plant availability. The guiding principles of leadership by AGEL stand for continued innovation and commitment to sustainability in the ever-blooming renewable energy transition in India.

Related Tags

  • Adani Green
  • Adani Green Energy Ltd
  • Wind Project
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.