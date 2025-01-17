Adani Green Expands Renewable Capacity to 11,666 MW with Gujarat Wind Project

Adani Green Energy Ltd is India’s largest renewable energy firm, which won the highest total renewable energy capacity at 11,666.1 MW. This was after commissioning its 57.2 MW wind power plant in Khavda, Gujarat on January 14, 2025. The undertaking was by its subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd, under the umbrella of AGEL as part of a wider wind-solar hybrid initiative. Once all clearances were received, the plant was commissioned on 14 January 2025 and started power generation from 15 January.

The growth of the company in the financial front also has been noticed as AGEL reported a net profit growth of 38.8% in Q2 FY25 at ₹515 crore compared with Q2 FY24 ₹371 crore. The company revenue has risen 27.6% at ₹3,055 crore for Q2 FY25 from ₹2,220 crore for Q2 FY24.Operating profit or EBITDA has risen 24.8% to ₹2,272 crore while EBITDA margin has shrunk a bit to 74.4% from 82% last year.

The capacity utilization factor at the solar portfolio was 23.9% with 99.4% plant availability. The wind portfolio achieved a CUF of 35.7% with 95% availability. The hybrid portfolio fared better at 42.9% CUF, driven by 99.6% plant availability. The guiding principles of leadership by AGEL stand for continued innovation and commitment to sustainability in the ever-blooming renewable energy transition in India.