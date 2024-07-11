iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Power shares surge after APTEL dismisses MSEDCL appeal

11 Jul 2024 , 02:53 PM

Adani Power shares surged after APTEL’s decision, with a notable rise following the dismissal of an appeal by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) at the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL).

At the time of writing on July 11, 2024 at 2:50 pm, shares of Adani power is currently trading at ₹725.85 which is a 0.23% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 197% in the last one year and 38% since the beginning of the year.

The dismissed appeal related to normative inland transportation costs for coal supplied under the Inter Plant Transfer (IPT) scheme to Tiroda Thermal Power Plant, as revealed in a stock exchange filing by Adani Power.

The exact impact of APTEL’s decision remains uncertain, with the matter referred back to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to assess potential savings in railway transport costs.

Adani Power announced that Mahan Energen Limited (MEL) ceased to be its wholly-owned subsidiary after Reliance Industries acquired 5 crore ‘Class B’ equity shares in MEL.

In March, MEL entered a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Reliance Industries for 500 MW under the Captive User policy, resulting in RIL acquiring a 26% stake in MEL’s Captive Unit.

The agreement designates one unit of 600 MW capacity at MEL’s Mahan thermal power plant as the captive unit, ensuring a reliable power supply for Reliance Industries.

Adani Power emphasized the strategic benefits of the agreement, enhancing MEL’s long-term revenue visibility through stable power purchase commitments.

Adani Power, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, operates as a major player in India’s energy sector, boasting substantial thermal power generation capacity and ongoing projects like the Adani Godda Power plant in Jharkhand and a significant solar installation in Gujarat.

The company has secured long-term power purchase agreements with several state governments, contributing to its prominent role in India’s energy landscape.

Based in Khodiyar, Ahmedabad, Adani Power continues to expand its footprint in both thermal and renewable energy sectors, reinforcing its position as a key player in India’s energy transition.

 

Related Tags

  • Adani Power
  • APTEL
  • MSEDCL
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.