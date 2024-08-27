Airtel and Apple Announce Exclusive Apple TV+ and Music Offers for India

Bharti Airtel has formed a strategic partnership with Apple to offer exclusive content deals in India. As part of this partnership, Airtel Xstream customers will gain access to Apple TV+, featuring a wide range of Hollywood films and award-winning content.

Airtel’s premium WiFi and postpaid plans will include Apple TV+. Airtel users will also receive access to Apple Music, with exclusive offers for those using Wynk Premium.

At the time of writing on August 27, 2024 at 1:16 pm, shares of Bharti Airtel is trading at ₹1524 which is a 0.72% gain than the previous close. Bharti Airtel has witnessed a total of 75% in the last one year, and 50% since the beginning of the year.

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Customer Experience at Airtel, noted the synergy between Airtel and Apple in enhancing customer entertainment experiences.

Tripathi emphasized that the partnership will significantly benefit Airtel customers by providing global content and entertainment options.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the extensive catalog of content available through Apple TV+ and Apple Music. The exclusive Apple Music and Apple TV+ offers will be available to Airtel customers later this year.

Bharti Airtel, headquartered in New Delhi, operates in 18 countries across South Asia, Africa, and the Channel Islands. Airtel provides a range of services including 5G, 4G, LTE Advanced, fixed-line broadband, and voice services.

It is one of the largest mobile network operators globally and was recognized as India’s second most valuable brand in the Brandz ranking by Millward Brown and WPP plc.