iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Alembic Pharmaceuticals secures USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

10 Jul 2024 , 10:09 AM

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic Bromfenac ophthalmic solution.

This approval is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%, which is used to treat postoperative inflammation and pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

At the time of writing on July 10, 2024 at 10:07 am shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at ₹984 which is a 1.16% surge than the previous close. Alembic Pharmaceuticals stock has gained a total of 52% in the last one year, and 28% since the beginning of the year.

According to Alembic’s regulatory filing, the approved ANDA is considered therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) product, Prolensa Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07% by Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.07% belongs to the Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drug (NSAID) class and specifically targets reducing inflammation and pain in the eyes following cataract surgery.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals highlighted that the market size for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.07% was approximately USD 168 million for the twelve-month period ending March 2024, based on IQVIA data.

Headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical company known for manufacturing pharmaceutical products, substances, and intermediates.

The company operates advanced manufacturing facilities in Panelav and Karakhadi (Gujarat) for producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations. Additionally, it has a facility in Sikkim dedicated to manufacturing formulations for both Indian and non-regulated export markets.

 

Related Tags

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals
  • USFDA
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.