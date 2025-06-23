Amazon India Rolls Out At-Home Diagnostic Service in Partnership with Orange Health Labs

Amazon India has expanded its healthcare offerings with the launch of Amazon Diagnostics, a home-based diagnostic testing service, in collaboration with Orange Health Labs, an accredited diagnostics provider.

The new service has been rolled out across six major Indian cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. With support from seven laboratories, Amazon Diagnostics offers access to over 1,000 medical tests through its platform.

The launch marks Amazon’s third major foray into healthcare in India, following the introduction of Amazon Pharmacy and Amazon Clinic. Together, these form a comprehensive suite of services that covers teleconsultations, medicine delivery, and at-home diagnostics.

Speaking about the initiative, Jayaramakrishnan Balasubramanian, Category Leader for Amazon Medical, said that the diagnostics platform is focused on customer convenience and trust, rather than aggressive pricing strategies. “Our goal is not to compete on price, but to deliver a seamless, reliable experience,” he noted, adding that price parity would be maintained with existing players.

Balasubramanian emphasized the rapid growth of Amazon’s health verticals in India. “The pharmacy business, which we launched two and a half years ago, has quickly become one of our fastest-growing segments,” he said.

He explained that the company’s ambition was never to limit itself to pharmaceuticals. The addition of Amazon Clinic, which facilitates virtual consultations with doctors, and now Amazon Diagnostics, completes the company’s broader vision for healthcare in India.

Amazon users can now book doctor consultations, schedule diagnostic tests, and order medicines all within the same app interface. The diagnostics service offers doorstep sample collection within 60 minutes and aims to deliver digital reports within six hours for routine tests, positioning itself as a high-speed, user-friendly option for urban consumers.

According to Amazon, this is a first-of-its-kind healthcare rollout for the company globally, designed specifically for the Indian market. The pilot is being executed in partnership with Orange Health Labs, which brings operational expertise and clinical credibility.

Amazon Clinic, launched six months ago, has also gained traction, particularly in categories like pediatric and veterinary care. The company shared that user adoption has doubled in the last six months, reflecting growing demand for digital health services.

Amazon Pharmacy, now operating across all serviceable PIN codes in India, continues to expand its footprint, offering prescription medicines and health essentials through a trusted e-commerce interface.

