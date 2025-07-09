Anthem Biosciences to Launch ₹3,395 Crore IPO on July 14; Entirely Offer-for-Sale

Anthem Biosciences will open its ₹3,395 crore initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on July 14. The three-day issue will close on July 16, while bids from anchor investors will be accepted on July 11, according to details from the red herring prospectus.

The offering is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS). This means that no fresh shares are being issued, and the entire proceeds will go to the existing promoters and shareholders selling their stake. Since there’s no new equity being issued, the company will not receive any funding from this IPO. The objective is to facilitate a partial exit for early backers and investors.

Anthem Biosciences, founded in 2006. This company is a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO). It operates in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, offering end-to-end services that span drug discovery, development, and commercial-scale manufacturing.

As of March 31, 2025, the company had two manufacturing units in Karnataka one in Bommasandra and the other in Harohalli. Together, these offer a custom synthesis capacity of 270 kL and fermentation capacity of 142 kL.

The Harohalli facility is being upgraded to add 130 kL of additional synthesis capacity. At the same time, a new third unit is being built under Neoanthem Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary. Once complete, it will contribute 25 kL of synthesis capacity and 40 kL of fermentation capacity. Both expansion projects are expected to be ready by the first half of FY26. The company is also constructing another large-scale manufacturing facility in Karnataka, which is likely to become operational by mid-2025.

On the financial front, Anthem saw its revenue grow by 30% year-on-year, reaching ₹1,844 crore in FY25, up from ₹1,419 crore in FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹451 crore in FY25, marking a 23% increase compared to the previous year.

Among its listed industry peers are Syngene International, Suven Life Sciences, Divi’s Laboratories, and Sai Life Sciences, all of which operate in the broader CRAMS or life sciences outsourcing space.

