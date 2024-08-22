BEML Partners with Malaysia's SMH Rail to Boost Global Rail Market

Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SMH Rail, Malaysia’s largest rolling stock manufacturer, on August 21.

The agreement was formalized during an event in Delhi, attended by Malaysia’s Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul B Tengku Abdul Aziz.

This partnership is set to enhance bilateral relations between India and Malaysia and address the increasing global demand for advanced rail and metro products.

BEML and SMH Rail will collaborate on the marketing, supply, and servicing of rail and metro rolling stock, with a focus on markets in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

The MoU outlines a joint effort to enhance capabilities in marketing, manufacturing, and maintenance, as well as repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

Both companies will collaborate on the joint design, engineering, manufacturing, and integration of rolling stock, tailored to meet specific client needs.

The partnership also includes a focus on sourcing rolling stock components, formulating effective strategies, and exchanging technology to improve product offerings.

Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML, highlighted the importance of the collaboration in meeting the global demand for urban mobility solutions, particularly in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Datuk PK Nara, Chairman and Managing Director of SMH Rail, emphasized the significance of the Indian market and the potential for developing innovative rolling stock solutions through this partnership.

The collaboration aims to optimize costs through joint research and development, catering to the growing public transport sectors in India and Malaysia.