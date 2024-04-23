iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

BGR Energy's loan account classified as NPA by Union Bank

23 Apr 2024 , 02:29 PM

In an exchange filing dated April 22, BGR Energy Systems Ltd declared that, as of March 29, Union Bank has designated the company’s account as a non-performing asset (NPA).

“The Company has received communication from the Ninth bank, namely Union Bank of India, Large Corporate Branch, Chennai on 03 April informing classification of Company’s Account(s) with it as Non-Performing Asset w.e.f. 29 March 2024” , according to the exchange filing.

“As on 31 March, the overall credit exposure of the Company with the said bank was ₹188 Crores (₹48 Crores fundbased and ₹140 Crores non-fund based working capital facilities).” In the regulatory filing, it added, “The listed entity’s total financial indebtedness, including short-term and long-term debt, is ₹4190 Crore.”

BGR Energy Systems owed financial institutions a total of ₹3,758 Crore in outstanding debt, of which ₹1,400 Crore and ₹2,358 Crore were fund-based and non-fund-based, respectively.

On April 22, BGR Energy Systems’ stock ended the day 1.91% lower at ₹38.50 on the BSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BGR Energy Systems
  • debt
  • NPA
  • Union Bank
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.