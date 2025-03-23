Bharat Biotech Unveils India's First $75M Gene and Cell Therapy Facility in Hyderabad

Bharat Biotech has inaugurated a state-of-the-art cell and gene therapy (CGT) and viral production facility at Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The first-of-its-kind facility in India has received an investment of $75 million from the company to build it vertically integrated.

The 50,000 sq ft facility is dedicated to high-titer viral vector production, including AAV (Adeno-Associated Virus), Lentivirus, and Adenovirus to support gene therapy applications. Gain important tools for gene delivery and therapeutic advancement in the field of genetic disorders and – due to that in oncology with these viral vectors.

This facility has state-of-the-art capabilities to manufacture different products across its platform and provides treatment options for blood cancers, solid organ cancers, and genetic disorders. Its goal is to democratize the gene therapies, just like it has done with vaccines, making the therapies available and affordable for all, unlike in the case of premium institutions at developed countries, said Bharat Biotech Chief Development Officer Raches Ella.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech, said: “Gene and cell therapies represent the most advanced class of medicines available today and are equipped with technologies that require expertise in genetic engineering and specialized manufacturing.

As a company with decades of experience in developing vaccines against viruses, Bharat Biotech is uniquely qualified to manufacture vectors of human grade, at scale, to industrialize consistency across clinical trials which is critical to move global healthcare forward.

The company has collaborated with Prof. Krishanu Saha at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in developing next-generation CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptor) cell therapies. This partnership is rooted in an innovative spirit in the realm of product design and scalable solutions fuelled to enhance worldwide patient care.

Bharat Biotech’s new facility is expected to accelerate scientific advancements, particularly in the areas of gene and cell therapies, and bring the vision of affordable and effective medicines for rare and complex diseases within reach.