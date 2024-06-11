Bharti Airtel crosses $100 billion in market capitalization

Bharti Airtel has become the fourth Indian company to surpass $100 billion (₹10,000 Crore) in market capitalization. The other Indian companies with a market cap over $100 billion are Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HDFC Bank.
At the time of writing, on June 11, shares of bharti Airtel were trading at ₹1420.25 which is a 0.41% dip than the previous close. Year-to-date, Bharti Airtel’s stock has increased by more than 40%, compared to the Sensex’s 6.5% rise. The stock has gained 60% in the last one year.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Bharti Airtel reported a 4% increase in revenue from operations, reaching ₹37,599.1 Crore, up from ₹36,009 Crore in the same period the previous year.
The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter was ₹209, slightly up from ₹208 in the previous quarter. However, for the year ended March 31, 2024, Bharti Airtel’s profit decreased by 10.5%, falling to ₹7,467 Crore from ₹8,346 Crore in FY23.
The company’s annual revenue from operations increased by 7.7%, rising to ₹1,49,982.4 Crore in FY24 from ₹1,39,144.8 Crore in FY23.
