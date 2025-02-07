Bharti Airtel Q3 Profit Hits ₹14,781 Crore, Revenue Up 19%

Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of ₹14,781 Crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. The profit after tax (PAT), adjusted for exceptional items, came in at 121% year-over-year, at ₹5,514 Crore. During the same quarter the previous year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹2,442 Crore. Revenue from operations went up by 19% to ₹45,129 Crore as against ₹37,900 Crore in the previous quarter.

Growth was driven by strong performance in India and consistently at Africa. The EBITDA rose to 24.1% YoY at ₹24,880 Crore with an EBITDA margin of 55.1% while that at a line level EBITDAaL showed a growth of 26.1% YoY at ₹21,474 Crore with an EBITDAaL margin of 47.6%. The EBITH show growth to 33.3% YoY at ₹13,126 Crore with the EBITH margin of 29.1%. The net income before the exceptional items were ₹5,514 Crore.

Capex for the quarter was ₹9,161 crores. Net exceptional gain of ₹7,545.6 crore during the quarter is recorded.

This comprises of:

Gain of ₹14,322.5 crore on account of Indus business combination including fair valuation of existing stake in Indus.

₹128.5 crores on account of reversal of provision pertaining to input tax credit on passive infrastructure services

₹1,193.6 crores on account of forex gain on account of currency appreciation in group subsidiaries

₹6,358.6 crore of charge on regulatory levies.

₹1,740.4 crore of impairment charge on intangible assets.

Bharti Airtel’s India revenue up by 24.6% YoY to ₹34,654 crores.

EBITDA grows 32.3% YoY at ₹19,850 crores, EBITDA margin stood at 57.3%.

EBITDAaL goes up 35.3% YoY to ₹17,641 crores and EBITDAaL margin stood at 50.9%.

EBIT stands at ₹9,961 crores, and EBIT margin was 28.7%.

Added customers in India 414 million

Capex in India is at ₹7,980 crore for the quarter.

Revenue from Mobile up 21.4% YoY due to tariff hikes, in addition to the organization’s focus on premium customer acquisition. The company continues to have the industry-leading ARPU at ₹245 for Q3 2025, against ₹208 for Q3 2024.

The net debt-to-EBITDA (annualized) stood at 2.26x, against 2.50x as of September 30, 2024. Net debt-to-EBITDA ratios on reported basis would be 1.98x post the Indus consolidation. The net debt (lease obligations excluded) to EBITDAaL stood at 1.56x, providing more clarity on the leverage of the company.

Airtel paid ₹3,626 crore as deferred liabilities towards 2016 spectrum acquisition in December 2024 and paid off all its dues with an interest rate above 8.65%. Airtel continued to gain ground in its postpaid business. It added 0.6 million new customers in Q3 2025, bringing its total postpaid customer base to 25.3 million.

The smartphone business of the company increased 10.3% YoY and added 25.2 million new customers. The home broadband business or fixed broadband maintained its strong growth by increasing 18.7% YoY in revenue.

The company increased its FWA services by adding 674,000 new customers and brought up the customer base to 9.2 million. Airtel Business revenue, though it had a tough time in the international market due to weak wholesale data and messaging demand, was up by 8.7% YoY.

The business in the domestic economy went well with significant growth in digital services and secure connectivity solutions. The revenue from the digital TV segment stood at ₹761 crore. The total customer base under the segment is 15.8 million. Such gains were supported through the simplification of the pricing model, the focus on strategic tactics, and service differentiation.