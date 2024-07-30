Bharti Airtel reallocates spectrum to boost 5G growth

Bharti Airtel has started reallocating its existing mid-band spectrum to manage the exponential growth in 5G traffic. As data demand increases, Airtel is re-farming its spectrum more quickly to provide an enhanced 5G experience for its customers.

Airtel is reallocating mid-band spectrum to expand 5G services on the 1800, 2100, and 2300 MHz bands across India. Airtel conducted a pilot on the SA and NSA switch in Rewari, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar, which showed promising results.

At the time of writing on July 30, 2024 at 10:46 am, shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd is currently trading at ₹1474 which is a 0.45% gain than the previous close. Bharti Airtel Ltd stock has witnessed a total of 65% dip in the last one year, and 45% gain since the beginning of the year.

This capability on the 5G network will allow Airtel to introduce new innovative applications, services, and solutions through open APIs, differentiated connectivity, and service-based architecture.

Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon stated that as more customers transition to 5G services, the company has re-farmed mid-band spectrum previously used for 4G services.

Airtel is also ready to launch standalone technology, making it the first network in India to operate in both standalone and non-standalone modes.

Bharti Airtel Limited, known as Airtel, is an Indian multinational telecommunications company based in New Delhi. Airtel operates in 18 countries across South Asia, Africa, and the Channel Islands. The company offers 5G, 4G, and LTE Advanced services throughout India.

Airtel provides fixed-line broadband and voice services, depending on the country of operation. Airtel has rolled out its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology across all Indian telecom circles.

Airtel is the second-largest mobile network operator in India and the second-largest globally. Airtel was named India’s second most valuable brand in the Brandz ranking by Millward Brown and WPP plc.

Airtel pioneered the strategic management of outsourcing all business operations except marketing, sales, and finance, creating a low-cost, high-volume ‘minutes factory’ model. The company’s equipment is maintained by Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia Networks, with IT support provided by Amdocs.

Transmission towers are managed by Bharti subsidiaries and joint ventures, including Bharti Infratel (merged with Indus Towers) and Indus Towers in India.