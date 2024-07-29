iifl-logo

BHEL wins ₹10,000 Crore Koderma Power Project from DVC

29 Jul 2024 , 10:13 AM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced on July 26, 2024, that it has secured a significant contract from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). The contract is for the development of the 2×800 MW Koderma Phase-II Thermal Power Station located in Koderma district, Jharkhand.

Under the contract, BHEL will handle the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of the power station. This includes supplying essential equipment such as boilers, turbines, generators, and auxiliary systems. The scope also covers electrical, control, instrumentation systems, and balance of plant packages.

At the time of writing on July 29, 2024 at 10:07 am, shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is currently trading at ₹323 which is a 1.80% gain than the previous close. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) stock has gained a total of 210% in the last one year, and 62% since the beginning of the year.

BHEL will oversee the erection, commissioning, and civil construction required for the power station. The project is expected to be completed within 52 months, with the total contract value exceeding ₹10,000 crore, excluding taxes and duties.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is an Indian public sector undertaking and the largest government-owned power generation equipment manufacturer. Established in 1956 with Soviet technology support, BHEL is headquartered in New Delhi and operates under the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

