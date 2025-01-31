iifl-logo-icon 1
Biocon Q3 Revenue Up 10%, EBITDA Rises 16%

31 Jan 2025 , 11:07 AM

Biocon’s Q3 FY25 financials are in line, though the year-on-year (YoY) comparisons have been distorted due to one-time gains in Q3 FY24. Last year, earnings had incorporated revenue from Branded Formulations India, a business sold later, a gain of ₹350 crore on account of partial divestment by Biocon Biologics and a ₹456 crore gain in Bicara Therapeutics, through stake dilution.

Adjusting for these one-time factors, operating revenue of Biocon grew 10% YoY to ₹3,821 crore, with total revenue increasing 7% to ₹3,856 crore. EBITDA increased by 16% YoY to ₹787 crore, which shows improved operational performance.

Q3 FY24 reported a marginal loss without exceptional gains, whereas Q3 FY25 reported a profit before tax and exceptional items of ₹138 crore, showing good profitability improvement. All business segments rose sequentially, and generics increased 10%, while research services climbed 6%, and biosimilars jumped 5%.

