Biovet Launches India’s First DIVA LSD Vaccine for Cattle & Buffaloes

Biovet, a Bharat Biotech group company, has launched Biolumpivaxin, a Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) vaccine for dairy cattle and buffaloes. The company claims Biolumpivaxin is the world’s first Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals (DIVA) marker vaccine, approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

The vaccine will be commercially available soon, with rigorous testing conducted at ICAR-NRCE and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) to ensure quality, safety, and efficacy. Developed using the LSD virus/Ranchi/2019 vaccine strain, in collaboration with ICAR-NRCE, Hisar, the vaccine is expected to strengthen India’s self-reliance in veterinary healthcare.



Dr. Krishna Ella, Founder of Biovet, called the DIVA marker vaccine a game-changer, helping veterinary experts distinguish between vaccinated and infected animals. The approval from CDSCO is a significant step toward reducing India’s dependence on imported vaccines, supporting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in animal healthcare.

Lumpy Skin Disease has caused major losses in India, killing nearly 200,000 cattle and reducing milk production in millions of others over the past two years. With an annual production capacity of 500 million doses, Biovet’s Mallur facility is set to ensure widespread availability of the vaccine.



The vaccine is available in freeze-dried form, ensuring long-term stability with a separate diluent for reconstitution. Each dose contains NLT log10 3.5 /mL, with a single annual dose recommended for cattle and buffaloes over three months of age. Available in multi-dose vials (25-100 doses), the vaccine must be stored at 2-8°C to maintain effectiveness. The recommended dosage is 1.0 mL, administered via subcutaneous injection. Vaccination is the most effective way to control LSD, with immunity typically developing 3 to 4 weeks after administration. Biovet stresses the importance of advance vaccination as a preventive measure to protect dairy animals from LSD infection.

