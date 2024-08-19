iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

BPCL to Invest ₹1.7 Lakh Crore in Energy Expansion

19 Aug 2024 , 11:47 AM

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) plans to invest ₹1.7 lakh crore over the next five years to expand oil refining, fuel marketing, petrochemicals, and green energy sectors.

BPCL, which holds 14% of India’s refining capacity and 25% of the fuel retail market, aims to enhance existing operations and explore new business areas.

The company’s five-year strategy, “Project Aspire,” focuses on growing core businesses and investing in future opportunities, emphasizing sustainability.

At the time of writing, shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) is trading at ₹339 which is a 2.80% gain than the previous close. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) stock has gained a total of 93% in the last one year, and almost 50% since the beginning of the year.

BPCL aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, supported by a ₹1 lakh crore investment in renewable energy, green hydrogen, carbon capture, and energy efficiency.

New petrochemical projects are being developed at BPCL’s Bina and Kochi refineries, with plans to increase refining capacity and set up integrated petrochemical complexes.

BPCL targets 2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2025 and 10 GW by 2035, investing in wind and solar projects to power its refineries.

The company is expanding EV charging infrastructure and biofuel initiatives, aiming to install fast chargers on major highways and produce compressed biogas.

BPCL emphasizes safety, reliability, and corporate governance as it navigates India’s evolving energy landscape, aspiring to meet 7-10% of the nation’s primary energy demand by 2047.

 

Related Tags

  • Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)
  • BPCL
  • BPCL News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.