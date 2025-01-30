Brigade Enterprises Q3 Profit Soars 221% YoY, Revenue Up 25%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. reported a 221.36% YoY surge in net profit, reaching ₹236.2 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹73.5 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose by 24.7% YoY to ₹1,463.9 crore, up from ₹1,173.8 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA jumped 57.8% YoY to ₹413.7 crore, compared to ₹262 crore last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 28.3%, up from 22.3% in Q3 FY24.

In the real estate division, the company recorded pre-sales volume of 2.19 million square feet, marking a 30% increase over the previous quarter (Q2 FY25).

Sales value for the quarter reached ₹2,492.2 crore, a 37% sequential growth, highlighting strong demand. The company’s average price realisation rose to ₹11,364 per square foot, up 5% QoQ and 27% YoY.

Brigade currently has 22 million square feet of ongoing residential projects, with 1.89 million square feet of saleable area launched in Q3 FY25.

In the leasing division, the company maintained a 98% leasing rate across its office portfolio, with a 99% rental collection rate, reflecting strong occupancy levels. Leasing activity grew by 14% QoQ, indicating rising demand for commercial spaces.

The retail segment saw 8% YoY growth in mall consumption, driven by the festive season, Black Friday sales, and an early start to the End-of-Season Sale (EOSS).

The company recorded its highest-ever single-day footfall across all malls on December 25, 2024 (Christmas Day). Collections for the quarter stood at ₹1,777.1 crore, reflecting a 27% YoY increase, further strengthening the company’s financial position.