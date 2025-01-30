iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Brigade Enterprises Q3 Profit Soars 221% YoY, Revenue Up 25%

30 Jan 2025 , 12:40 AM

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. reported a 221.36% YoY surge in net profit, reaching ₹236.2 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹73.5 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose by 24.7% YoY to ₹1,463.9 crore, up from ₹1,173.8 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA jumped 57.8% YoY to ₹413.7 crore, compared to ₹262 crore last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 28.3%, up from 22.3% in Q3 FY24.

In the real estate division, the company recorded pre-sales volume of 2.19 million square feet, marking a 30% increase over the previous quarter (Q2 FY25).

Sales value for the quarter reached ₹2,492.2 crore, a 37% sequential growth, highlighting strong demand. The company’s average price realisation rose to ₹11,364 per square foot, up 5% QoQ and 27% YoY.

Brigade currently has 22 million square feet of ongoing residential projects, with 1.89 million square feet of saleable area launched in Q3 FY25.

In the leasing division, the company maintained a 98% leasing rate across its office portfolio, with a 99% rental collection rate, reflecting strong occupancy levels. Leasing activity grew by 14% QoQ, indicating rising demand for commercial spaces.

The retail segment saw 8% YoY growth in mall consumption, driven by the festive season, Black Friday sales, and an early start to the End-of-Season Sale (EOSS).

The company recorded its highest-ever single-day footfall across all malls on December 25, 2024 (Christmas Day). Collections for the quarter stood at ₹1,777.1 crore, reflecting a 27% YoY increase, further strengthening the company’s financial position.

Related Tags

  • Brigade Enterprises Ltd
  • Brigade Enterprises Ltd Q3 Profit
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit News
  • Q3 result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.