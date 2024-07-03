Britannia Industries appoints former RBI Governor Urjit Patel as Independent Director

Britannia Industries has announced the appointment of former RBI governor Urjit Patel as an additional Non-Executive Independent Director on the board. This appointment will last for five years and is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting on August 12.

Urjit Patel was the 24th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, serving from 2016 to 2018. Before his governorship, Patel was the Deputy Governor at the RBI starting in January 2013.

From 2013 to 2018, he represented India as a Deputy in the G-20, BRICS Finance Ministers, and Central Bank Governors groups. More recently, Patel served as Vice President (Investment Operations Region 1) at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank from 2022 to 2024.