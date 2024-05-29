Cello to raise funding through equity and convertible instruments

The Board of Cello World approved raising funds during their meeting on May 29, 2024. Funds will be raised through the issuance of equity shares and/or other securities convertible into equity shares.
This includes options such as warrants, fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures with or without warrants, and convertible preference shares.
The aggregate amount will be up to 86,54,000 equity shares of face value ₹5 each, or an equivalent amount. The fund-raising will be done through qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other permissible modes and/or combinations.
This initiative is subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals. Approval from the shareholders of the company is also required.
At the time of writing, the shares were trading at ₹863 which is a 1.87% hike than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 9% in the last one year, and 8.34% since the beginning of the year.
