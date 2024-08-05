Cera Sanitaryware Announces ₹130-Crore Share Buyback

Cera Sanityware Ltd’s board today approved buying back 108,333 shares, accounting for 0.83% of the total number of shares of the company, at ₹12,000 per share for a total up to ₹130 crore.

The buyback price is at a premium of 34.2% to Friday’s closing price of ₹8,938.90. The company shares are currently up 1.2% at ₹9,050.

The board has fixed August 16 as the record date for determining the eligibility to participate in the buyback.

The public announcement and the timelines for the buyback, will be announced in due course.