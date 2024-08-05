Cera Sanitaryware Announces ₹130-Crore Share Buyback

Cera Sanityware Ltd’s board today approved buying back 108,333 shares, accounting for 0.83% of the total number of shares of the company, at ₹12,000 per share for a total up to ₹130 crore.
The buyback price is at a premium of 34.2% to Friday’s closing price of ₹8,938.90. The company shares are currently up 1.2% at ₹9,050.
The board has fixed August 16 as the record date for determining the eligibility to participate in the buyback.
The public announcement and the timelines for the buyback, will be announced in due course.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.