Credifin’s Revenue Soars 57% in Q3; AUM Crosses ₹300 Crore Milestone

Credifin Limited, formerly known as PHF Leasing Limited, has announced its Q3 FY 2024-25 financial results, which have been steady and consistent despite market fluctuations.

The company, listed on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange (CRED/INE405N01016), has been an NBFC since 1998, with a focus on secured MSME loans and electric vehicle financing. Headquartered in Jalandhar, Punjab, with an office located at Delhi-NCR corporate office, Credifin has spread its footprints across 11 states and union territories, present with over 150 locations, and a strength of 550+ employees.

The revenues in Q3 FY 2024-25 were at ₹1,539.22 lakh whereas in Q3 FY 2023-24 was at ₹978.15 lakh where the company achieved 57% growth. PAT for Q3 FY 2024-25 stood at ₹58.88 lakh, which declined from ₹141.38 lakh in the same quarter last year, thus marking a short-term profit decline. PAT for Q3 FY 2024-25 stood at ₹58.88 lakh, against ₹1,539.22 lakh, which declined from ₹1,651.61 lakh in Q2 FY 2024-25, and ₹195.67 lakh, against ₹195.67 lakh in Q2 FY 2024-25.

Credifin’s total revenue in the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024 stood at ₹4,375.32 lakh, or up by 84.18% from ₹2,375.52 lakh in the same period last year. PAT for nine months increased by 16.92% from ₹296.30 lakh to ₹346.46 lakh, which put the company on a steady curve of profitability.

Crossing ₹300 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) is one of the most significant milestones achieved by the company during this quarter, indicating growing business and a customer base.

Quarter-wise growth in AUM:

Q3 FY 2024-25: ₹312.01 crore

Q2 FY 2024-25: ₹270.04 crore

Q1 FY 2024-25: ₹244.91 crore

As of FY 2023-24: ₹212.28 crore

The company has been earnestly augmenting its presence in the MSME and EV financing segment, serving businesses as well as individuals who are in search of loan solutions for E-rickshaws, E-loaders, as well as electric two-wheelers. This quarter was also marked by a nation-wide foray into LAP (Loan Against Property) book expansion, which is expected to drive meaningful business growth going forward.

Speaking on this, CEO Credifin Mr Shalya Gupta said the company continues making strides: Our year-on-year revenue growth has been strong, and crossing ₹300 crore in AUM is a significant achievement for us. While Q3 had some fluctuations, we are optimistic about our Loan Against Property (LAP) business gaining momentum next year.