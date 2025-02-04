iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Credifin’s Revenue Soars 57% in Q3; AUM Crosses ₹300 Crore Milestone

4 Feb 2025 , 01:45 PM

Credifin Limited, formerly known as PHF Leasing Limited, has announced its Q3 FY 2024-25 financial results, which have been steady and consistent despite market fluctuations.

The company, listed on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange (CRED/INE405N01016), has been an NBFC since 1998, with a focus on secured MSME loans and electric vehicle financing. Headquartered in Jalandhar, Punjab, with an office located at Delhi-NCR corporate office, Credifin has spread its footprints across 11 states and union territories, present with over 150 locations, and a strength of 550+ employees.

The revenues in Q3 FY 2024-25 were at ₹1,539.22 lakh whereas in Q3 FY 2023-24 was at ₹978.15 lakh where the company achieved 57% growth. PAT for Q3 FY 2024-25 stood at ₹58.88 lakh, which declined from ₹141.38 lakh in the same quarter last year, thus marking a short-term profit decline. PAT for Q3 FY 2024-25 stood at ₹58.88 lakh, against ₹1,539.22 lakh, which declined from ₹1,651.61 lakh in Q2 FY 2024-25, and ₹195.67 lakh, against ₹195.67 lakh in Q2 FY 2024-25.

Credifin’s total revenue in the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024 stood at ₹4,375.32 lakh, or up by 84.18% from ₹2,375.52 lakh in the same period last year. PAT for nine months increased by 16.92% from ₹296.30 lakh to ₹346.46 lakh, which put the company on a steady curve of profitability.

Crossing ₹300 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) is one of the most significant milestones achieved by the company during this quarter, indicating growing business and a customer base.

Quarter-wise growth in AUM:

  • Q3 FY 2024-25: ₹312.01 crore
  • Q2 FY 2024-25: ₹270.04 crore
  • Q1 FY 2024-25: ₹244.91 crore
  • As of FY 2023-24: ₹212.28 crore

The company has been earnestly augmenting its presence in the MSME and EV financing segment, serving businesses as well as individuals who are in search of loan solutions for E-rickshaws, E-loaders, as well as electric two-wheelers. This quarter was also marked by a nation-wide foray into LAP (Loan Against Property) book expansion, which is expected to drive meaningful business growth going forward.

Speaking on this, CEO Credifin Mr Shalya Gupta said the company continues making strides: Our year-on-year revenue growth has been strong, and crossing ₹300 crore in AUM is a significant achievement for us. While Q3 had some fluctuations, we are optimistic about our Loan Against Property (LAP) business gaining momentum next year.

 

Related Tags

  • AUM
  • Credifin
  • Credifin Limited
  • NBFC
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.