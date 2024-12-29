DPIIT Partners with boAt to Boost Startup Innovation

On December 27, 2024, The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed up with audio and wearables brand boAt to enable the development of innovations under the D2C sector and manufacturing sector by means of the collaboration between both parties.

DPIIT’s initiative is tailor made to cater to the niche needs of DPIIT recognised startups in the aforesaid sectors. The MoU identifies programmes to mentor and support the entrepreneurs and innovators.

Resources and support will be made available for prototype development, among other objectives for startups’ growth.

It puts a focus on establishing networks and facilitating global reachability for the participating startups.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh noted that the aim of promoting innovation and helping the startup establish globally competitive brands was achieved.

Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of boAt, said that the company is committed to empowering Indian entrepreneurs and businesses through this initiative. This collaboration is going to further strengthen the D2C and manufacturing landscape in India, thereby making it a hub for innovative and competitive brands.