Dr Reddy’s opens new biologics facility in Hyderabad

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced the opening of a new biologics facility that will focus on process and analytical development and small-scale manufacturing of antibodies and recombinant proteins for preclinical and early phase clinical requirements. The facility is managed by its CRDMO arm, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited. It spans 70,000 sq ft and is located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

Process and analytical development labs are operational; manufacturing capacity will be commissioned later in 2024.

The new facility complements existing discovery capabilities, primarily focusing on recombinant proteins, mAbs, biand multi-specifics, immune-fusion molecules, antibody drug conjugates, and other complex proteins.

Aurigene now offers comprehensive end-to-end services, from discovery through large-scale commercial manufacturing, across three campuses.

The facility aims to deliver robust, compliant, and cost-effective cell lines, process development solutions, and supporting analytical methods to accelerate clinical development.

This facility is part of Aurigene’s strategic initiatives to support growth in small molecule and biologics spaces, including AI/ML-led drug discovery and a collaboration with Vipergen.

Aurigene CEO Akhil Ravi highlighted that the new capacity and capabilities will enhance global customer service and support innovative medicine development.

Dr. Roger Lias, global commercial head of biologics at Aurigene, emphasized that the new facility strengthens Aurigene’s ability to support customers end-to-end from discovery to large-scale commercial manufacturing.

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/