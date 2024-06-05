iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dr Reddy’s opens new biologics facility in Hyderabad

5 Jun 2024 , 09:31 AM

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced the opening of a new biologics facility that will focus on process and analytical development and small-scale manufacturing of antibodies and recombinant proteins for preclinical and early phase clinical requirements. The facility is managed by its CRDMO arm, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited. It spans 70,000 sq ft and is located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

Process and analytical development labs are operational; manufacturing capacity will be commissioned later in 2024.

The new facility complements existing discovery capabilities, primarily focusing on recombinant proteins, mAbs, biand multi-specifics, immune-fusion molecules, antibody drug conjugates, and other complex proteins.

Aurigene now offers comprehensive end-to-end services, from discovery through large-scale commercial manufacturing, across three campuses.

The facility aims to deliver robust, compliant, and cost-effective cell lines, process development solutions, and supporting analytical methods to accelerate clinical development.

This facility is part of Aurigene’s strategic initiatives to support growth in small molecule and biologics spaces, including AI/ML-led drug discovery and a collaboration with Vipergen.

Aurigene CEO Akhil Ravi highlighted that the new capacity and capabilities will enhance global customer service and support innovative medicine development.

Dr. Roger Lias, global commercial head of biologics at Aurigene, emphasized that the new facility strengthens Aurigene’s ability to support customers end-to-end from discovery to large-scale commercial manufacturing.

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Dr Reddys
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.