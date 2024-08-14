iifl-logo
GMR Airports Q1 Loss Widens to ₹258.2 Crore

14 Aug 2024 , 01:42 PM

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of ₹258.2 Crore for Q1 FY25, widening from a net loss of ₹122.50 Crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased by 19.06% to ₹2,402.20 Crore, up from ₹2,017.63 Crore in Q1 FY24, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

EBITDA for Q1 FY25 stood at ₹1,016.35 Crore, compared to ₹860.82 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, reflecting improved operational performance.

EBITDA margin for the quarter was 42.3%, slightly down from 42.6% in Q1 FY24, indicating stable profitability despite challenges.

At the time of writing, shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd is trading at ₹92.75 which is a 2.17% dip than the previous close. GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd stock has gained a total of 75% in the last one year, and almost 15% since the beginning of the year.

Delhi Airport recorded a 7.16% increase in passenger traffic, reaching 19.3 million passengers in Q1 FY25, compared to 18.02 million in the same quarter last year.

The rise in domestic air passenger traffic by 4.2% during the April-June quarter contributed to the overall growth, despite disruptions caused by heavy rains.

A roof collapse at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 on June 28, caused by heavy rainfall, resulted in one fatality and six injuries, leading to the terminal’s temporary closure and a comprehensive technical assessment.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) plans to increase its international passenger handling capacity by 40-50% within the next 6-12 months to accommodate growing transit traffic.

In 2023-24, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport handled 19.5 million international passengers and 54.2 million domestic passengers, with a total capacity of approximately 104 million passengers per year.

Hyderabad Airport saw a 9.5% increase in passenger traffic, reaching 6.8 million passengers in Q1 FY25, up from 6.21 million in Q1 FY24.

The new Manohar International Airport in Goa reported a 17.12% increase in passenger traffic for Q1 FY25, with 1.13 million passengers compared to 968,646 in the same period last year.

